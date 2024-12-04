‘Frasier’ Star to Release Memoir About His Sister’s Murder
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer is set to release a memoir in 2025 about his sister, Karen, and her murder in 1975. Karen, who was 18 at the time of her death, was kidnapped by multiple men from her job at Red Lobster. She was later stabbed to death after being raped. In a People exclusive, Grammer talked about his sister’s memory, and the healing journey he and his family has been on since the tragedy. “It is not a grief book. It is a life book, a celebration of Karen’s life,” Grammer, 69, told the outlet. “From a loving brother, I invite you to meet Karen. To know her and remember her with me.” Grammer has faced multiple other untimely deaths in his family. His father was killed by a trespasser on his property when the actor was just 13-years-old, which was five years before his sister’s death. Then in 1980, his two half brothers dying in a scuba diving incident. The memoir, entitled, “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” is expected to be released in May 2025. “Fifty years hence, I learned that love, that our love, is forever,” Grammer said.
