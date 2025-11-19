Keith Urban Plays Gay Anthem for Trump at Mar-a-Lago
GOD, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?
Australian-American country music star Keith Urban caused a scene over the weekend after performing at a private event for Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. In an unexpected twist, Urban was recorded performing a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” an LGBTQ+ anthem inspired in part by famous West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey. While Roan, an outspoken critic of the president who paused one of her L.A. concerts last month to cuss out ICE, has not responded to the news, her fans are incensed, with one fan saying, “How dare he take a queer song from a queer icon and play it at that place.” Others pointed out that it isn’t the first LGBTQ+ anthem popular with the Trump crowd, citing the many instances Trump himself has used The Village People’s “YMCA” at events. Urban, who separated from Nicole Kidman in September after 19 years of marriage, has regularly played the song at his concerts and has previously praised its inclusive message. The event’s billionaire host—who was only recently welcomed back into the fold after being iced out by Trump during an investigation by special counsel Jack Smith—thanked the president, who was seated next to him, by pledging $5 million to support American businesses.