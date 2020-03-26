Feds: Fraudster Peddling Bogus Coronavirus Cure Busted in Sting Operation

A California man claimed he had invented a coronavirus cure and went hunting for investors in YouTube and Instagram videos that racked up 2 million views, federal prosecutors say. Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 53, found a potential funder—only they were really an undercover agent, and he was busted when he allegedly handed over the fraudulent pills while asking for $300,000 in seed money. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say Middlebrook also falsely claimed that former NBA great Magic Johnson was on the board of his company.