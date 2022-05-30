CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Freak Crash in Nebraska Leaves 2 Dead, 19 Injured
TRAGIC
Read it at NBC News
An accident in Lincoln, Nebraska turned fatal late Sunday night when two cars collided and veered into a crowd of pedestrians, killing two people and sending 19 more to the hospital. NBC News reports that of the 19 people injured, only one appears to be in critical condition. The accident occurred when a black Ford Taurus struck a Toyota Corolla traveling in the opposite direction on O Street, according to Patch. It’s unclear whether the crash occurred in connection with the Midwest Association of Car Enthusiasts’ “Americruise” event—also unfolding this weekend on the same street—in which locals gather to watch cars traverse the city. Event organizers told NBC News they had no direct involvement.