1

‘Freakier Friday’ Star Recalls Near-Death Experience: ‘My Intestines had Twisted’

'ON MY DEATHBED'
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.10.25 10:09AM EDT 
Chad Michael Murray attends the Freakier Friday NYC Special Screening on July 28, 2025 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

Actor Chad Michael Murray has opened up about a terrifying health scare that nearly claimed his life as a teenager. “My intestines had twisted, and I was hospitalized for two and a half months. It was a lot,” the Freakier Friday star said on Friday’s episode of podcast Great Company. After undergoing surgery to fix the issue, the actor suffered internal bleeding, losing 50 percent of his blood. “I was on my deathbed,” he said. While he was “in and out of consciousness,” he had “visions” during the ordeal. “I just remember seeing my father, the weakest I’d ever seen him, and a priest at the end of my bed.” A blood transfusion had saved Murray’s life, but the One Tree Hill actor needed to undergo a second surgery to “clean everything up” after his organs “shut down” from blood coagulation. However, Murray said that the experience played a pivotal role in starting his acting career. During his health scare, he met a nurse named Alana who was also a model. She encouraged him to model, but when Murray told her he wanted to act instead, Alana reassured him that he could eventually transition to acting. “You can segue from modeling into acting. Look, when you get out, I’m hooking you up with a modeling company I know,” she told him. The 43-year-old said Alana kept her promise and he went on to star in hit shows like Gilmore Girls, Sullivan’s Crossing, and Dawson’s Creek.

2
‘Magic Mike’ Star Pitched Himself For Role in ‘TMNT’ Sequel
COWABUNGA
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.10.25 6:02AM EDT 
TMNT and Joe Manganiello
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures/Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman recently revealed that Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello pitched himself for the role of Casey Jones in a sequel to the live-action 1990 film. Jones, hockey player-turned-vigilante and ally to the Turtles, was played by Elias Koteas in the original film. Eastman explained that he first met Manganiello when the actor approached him online, ”because he’s a huge Turtle fan, and he’s a huge fan of the Turtles role-playing games.” Eastman agreed that Manganiello would make a great Jones, telling People, ”He would be [perfect] age-wise. He’s perfect. He’d be perfect for it.” He also told the magazine that he would love for Judith Hoag to reprise her role as April O’Neal from the 1990 film, but that ultimately, ”You never know if it’ll happen—[if] things will happen with Hollywood or not.”

3
Oscar Winner Claps Back at Savage ‘Freakier Friday’ Review
‘TAD HARSH’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.09.25 9:20PM EDT 
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the premiere for the film "Freakier Friday", in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the premiere for the film "Freakier Friday", in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis is all fired up about one particularly cutting review of her newest movie. Freakier Friday, the new sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday—both starring Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter duo who swap bodies—was described as “humiliating to everyone involved” by one critic. Time journalist Stephanie Zacharek spat venom as she laid into the flick that “no one actually asked for.” Freakier Friday “appears to exist largely for one reason: to grift off the fondness many adults have for the original, even though the sequel has none of that picture’s breezy, observant charm,” Zacharek wrote. Time posted their review to Instagram and Curtis shot back in the comments: “SEEMS a TAD HARSH,” she wrote. “SOME people LOVE it. Me being one.” “Some people” seems to be an accurate description, as the film currently holds a 73 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences holding it in even higher regard at 93 percent.

4
Loomer Rages at Return of FDA Chief She Pushed Out Over ‘Voodoo’ Claims
BATTLE STATIONS!
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.09.25 10:46PM EDT 
Laura Loomer argues with anti-Trump demonstrators in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023.
Laura Loomer argues with anti-Trump demonstrators in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

Laura Loomer is apoplectic after the Food and Drug Administration moved to reinstate a chief science officer whose removal she had publicly lobbied for last month. Dr. Vinay Prasad, one of the agency’s top vaccine regulators, stepped down in late July amid intense criticism from Loomer who, among other things, accused him of once using a “voodoo doll” to curse President Donald Trump. The far-right influencer called Vinay’s reinstatement “another egregious personnel decision” in an X post Saturday, promising she would increase pressure on the Department of Health and Human Services over its staffing policies. “In the coming weeks, I will be ramping up my exposes of officials within HHS and FDA so the American people can see more of the pay for play rot themselves and how rabid Trump haters continue to be hired in the Trump administration,” she said. “There are several Senate Confirmation hearings coming up and I have multiple oppo books ready for distribution! Should be a good time.”

9
Japanese Boxer, 28, Dies After Title Fight and Emergency Surgery
GONE TOO SOON
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 08.09.25 2:36PM EDT 
Shigetoshi Kotari dies at the age of 28.
Shigetoshi Kotari/Instagram

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari has died days after being rushed to the hospital after an Aug. 2 title fight in Tokyo. Kotari, who was pronounced dead on Friday, was facing off against fighter Yamato Hata for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation super featherweight title at Korakuen Hall when he fainted after going 12 rounds. After the match ended in a draw, Kotari said he felt ill and then collapsed. People reported that he was rushed to the hospital and “diagnosed with acute subdural hematoma,” according to the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC). After craniotomy to relieve pressure, his condition did not improve. The World Boxing Council (WBO) posted a tribute Friday on X in celebration of his life and career, which included a record of eight wins, two draws, and two losses. “Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari 🕊️,” WBO wrote. “The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his Aug. 2 title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon.” The JBC added that another boxer also suffered a critical injury that night that also required surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Former FBI and CIA Director Who Rebuked Trump Dies at 101
RIP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.09.25 12:38PM EDT 
Published 08.09.25 11:59AM EDT 
William Webster
William Webster David Hume Kennerly/David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

William H. Webster, the only person to have ever served as the head of both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and spent his final years condemning President Donald Trump, has died at 101. The iconic leader, whose career spanned decades, wrote a New York Times op-ed in 2019 calling Trump’s actions a “dire threat to the rule of law in the country I love.” Webster was “a dedicated public servant who spent over 60 years in service to our country, including in the U.S. Navy, as a federal judge, director of the CIA, and his term as our Director from 1978-1987,” according to a statement from the FBI. He served as FBI director under former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. He took on a role as CIA director from 1987 to 1991 under Reagan and former President George H.W. Bush. Webster’s family said that they were “proud of the extraordinary man we had our lives [sic] who spent a lifetime fighting to protect his country and its precious rule of law.” Webster, born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1924, served as a U.S. Navy lieutenant in both World War II and the Korean War. He also served as a federal prosecutor and spent eight years as a federal judge. “Every director of the CIA or the FBI should be prepared to resign in the event that he is asked to do something that he knows is wrong,” Webster once said.

