Trump Repeatedly Used N-Word Says His Own Nephew

Donald Trump repeatedly used the n-word in response to his car being damaged in the early 1970s, his nephew reportedly writes in a new memoir.

Fred C. Trump III recounts the incident at his grandparents’ house in Queens in his book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, according to The Guardian. “‘N—s,’ I recall him saying disgustedly. ‘Look what the n—s did,’” Fred reportedly quotes his uncle as saying.

Trump III writes that the episode took place when his uncle arrived at the house on what was an otherwise “normal afternoon for preteen me,” according to the report. “Donald was pissed,” he writes. “Boy, was he pissed.”

The former president’s nephew says his uncle showed him his “cotillon white Cadillac Eldorado convertible” which had one “giant gash, at least two feet long” in its retractable canvas roof, which also had “another, shorter gash next to it.”

Trump III then describes the future-president’s alleged use of the racist slur. The Republican nominee’s nephew says he “knew that was a bad word.” He also claims that his older relative hadn’t actually seen who caused the damage to his car, instead simply seeing the gashes and going “straight to the place where people’s minds sometimes go when they face a fresh affront. Across the racial divide.”

Trump III, a commercial real estate businessman, also reportedly asks outright in the book “was Donald a racist?” He writes that his uncle used the n-word at a time when “people said all kinds of crude, thoughtless, prejudiced things,” adding that perhaps “everyone in Queens was a racist then,” according to the Guardian.

“This is completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast in a statement. “It is appalling a lie so blatantly disgusting can be printed in media. Anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language, and false stories like this have been thoroughly debunked.”

Donald Trump has previously denied claims he’d used the n-word, though allegations have continued to emerge. In May, a former producer of The Apprentice claimed Trump used the slur while referring to a Black finalist in the first season of the show. The presidential candidate has also denied the existence of a tape in which he was recorded using the n-word, though former Apprentice candidate Omarosa Manigault Newman claims to have heard it and separately alleged in a 2018 book that Trump was recorded muttering the word “multiple times” while making the show.

Trump III and his sister, Mary Trump, are the children of Donald Trump’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981. When Mary released her own book in 2020—which alleged that Donald Trump had paid someone to take his SAT test to get into college—Trump III distanced himself from the project, saying he and his immediate family had “no involvement or interest” in its preparation. Mary Trump also claims to have heard her uncle using the n-word and antisemitic slurs.

Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Trump III’s memoir scheduled for release next week, cited the 2024 presidential election in a June announcement for the book, saying “Fred has decided this is the moment” to share his own story which “could shape the decision of a nation.”