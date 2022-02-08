Grocery Store Gunman Was ‘Spiraling Mentally,’ Ex-Roommate Says
‘VERY PARANOID’
The man who allegedly gunned down a grocery store employee and an InstaCart shopper on Tuesday had been “spiraling mentally” before the shooting, according to his former roommate. Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, allegedly shot Instacart shopper Justin Krumbah in an aisle of a Fred Meyers grocery store in Richland, Washington, and an employee, Mark Hill, near the customer service counter. Krumbah died, and Hill is in critical condition. Kelly faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Kelly’s former roommate, Bryant Scott, said in court Tuesday that a “very paranoid” Kelly often carried a pistol, which made those that lived with him feel “extremely unsafe.” Employees of the store believed Kelly had been shoplifting from the store last week.