DeSantis Flack Who Posted Gross COVID Comment Resigns, Heads to Education Department
Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has resigned after penning a heavily criticized Twitter post that made light of 20,000 coronavirus deaths in Florida. Piccolo deleted his Twitter account after writing the heartless Christmas Eve post, which said: “I’m wondering since 99% [of] Covid patients survive shouldn’t you have 99 photos of survivors for every one fatality? Otherwise you’re just trying to create a narrative that is not reality.” On Thursday, he claimed he’d planned his resignation before the tweet furore, and was moving back to the state Department of Education. That defense may sound familiar. When Piccolo deleted his Twitter account, he claimed he’d already been planning to do so.