Bronx Rapper Fred the Godson Dies at 35 After Contracting Coronavirus

Read it at Complex
Bronx rapper Fred the Godson has died at age 35 after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, a representative for the musician confirmed to Complex on Thursday. The rapper’s wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, said earlier this month that her husband’s condition had worsened and he had been placed on a ventilator. Fred, who never signed with a major label, collaborated with the likes of P Diddy, Meek Mill, and Pusha-T throughout his career. He was also named in XXL’s “2011 Freshman Class” along with other famed rappers such as Kendrick Lamar and YG.