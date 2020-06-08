Special Prosecutor Named for Shooting of Black Protester in Omaha

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDSpecial Prosecutor Named for Shooting of Black Protester in OmahaSECOND LOOKTracy ConnorExecutive EditorPublished Jun. 08, 2020 6:50PM ET HandoutA longtime federal prosecutor has been named to the grand jury probe of a black protester killed by a white bar owner in Omaha, Nebraska. The county attorney declined to bring charges against Jake Gardner, deciding he fired on James Scurlock, 22, in self-defense during a confrontation after a night of anti-racism protests. But now a grand jury is being created to review the matter, and the judge has appointed Frederick D. Franklin as special prosecutor. Franklin has been an assistant U.S. attorney for more than two decades and has also served as president of a black attorneys organization.Read it at Omaha World-Herald