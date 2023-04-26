Man Busted After Climbing News Tower in ‘Free Billie Eilish’ Stunt

CHEAT SHEET
Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard was closed on Tuesday after a man climbed up a news radio tower with a sign reading: “Free Billie Eilish.” A large airbag was placed below the KTLA tower as authorities tried to talk the man down from his position around 30 feet up the structure. He also played guitar at one point during the bizarre stunt, the purpose of which remains unclear. The reverse of his sign said: “MK Ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones,” according to KTLA. After about three hours on the tower, the man descended at 9.30 p.m. and was promptly arrested. He now faces trespassing charges, according to the LAPD.