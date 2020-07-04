Free COVID-19 Testing in Phoenix, Arizona, Is a Sh*tshow

Lines of vehicles that stretched for miles marked the second day of free COVID-19 testing in Phoenix, Arizona. “We had no idea it was this bad,” American Legion Post 65 commander Jarvis Reddick told the Arizona Republic. “I talked to a lot of people yesterday... They said they can't go back to work unless they get a test.” Arizona reported more than 4,300 new coronavirus cases on Friday, and 9 out of 10 ICU beds are filled as the pandemic surges across the South and Southwest. On the first day of free testing in Phoenix, people waited in line for eight hours before organizers ran out of supplies, the Republic reported.