Somehow, These Free People Jeans Are as Comfortable as Sweatpants
For as long as I have worked a full-time job, I always immediately change out of my work clothes as soon as I get home. It’s an absolute transformation, a cheap magic trick. I walk into my bedroom as one person and walk out as a another, more comfortable one. It’s a satisfying ritual, something that signals the end of a long day. Working from home has made it harder to differentiate when the work day ends, so I’ve started to get dressed like I would if I was heading into the office, so at 6pm, I can put on my comfy clothes. That is, until I started wearing the Osaka Relaxed Straight Leg jeans from Free People.
Made from 100% cotton, you’d think they’d be stiff, rigid, and bulky, but they’re none of the above. The cropped, wide-leg silhouette sits on my hips, with enough room at the waist to not pinch when I sit down. There’s a subtle darting at the calves to give it a hand-done feel. One look at these and you’d think they’re heavy duty workwear jeans, but they’re soft to the touch and feel already broken in.
The jeans are cut in a way that doesn’t feel like you’re wearing jeans. Look, I’m the first person to tell you that jeans are normally not comfortable to sit in or lounge in. My boyfriend wears his jeans well past 8:00 pm, after we’ve eaten dinner and chosen what to watch on Netflix. He sprawls out on the couch in Levi’s denim and I give him grief about it all the time. And yet, I throw these jeans on like they’re sweatpants, wearing them comfortably until I change into my actual pajamas before bed. I’m breaking my own rules.
Free People Osaka Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Free Shipping
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
