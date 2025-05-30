Free Speech Warrior: I’m Victim of ‘Criminal’ Sex Tapes Leak

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald has come out swinging at his “political enemies” who he claims are responsible for leaking a sex tape of him with another man.

The Fox News favorite—whose work reporting on Edward Snowden’s NSA surveillance leak won him a Pulitzer Prize in 2014—released a statement calling the release of his sex tapes “maliciously political.”

Greenwald, who is openly gay, said it was posted online without his “knowledge or consent” and was “therefore criminal.” He described them as “videos” though so far only one has surfaced. It was quickly deleted from “free speech” site Rumble, which is partly owned by the FBI’s deputy director, Dan Bongino.

“Some were distorted and others were not,” Greenwald said about the clips.

The 58-year-old, who lost his partner of 18 years, Brazilian lawmaker David Miranda, in 2023 after a “life-threatening illness,” said he didn’t know exactly who was responsible for the leak but that he is “close to knowing, and the motive was a maliciously political one.”

“As for the content of the videos: I have no embarrassment or regret about them. The videos depict consenting adults engaged in intimate actions in their private lives. They all display fully consensual behavior, harming nobody.

Glenn Greenwald called intimate videos of him leaked online “criminal.” EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has seen the videos and decided not to disclose what takes place. It is clear that they feature Greenwald, albeit dressed in a plaid miniskirt and some sort of bikini top. In the footage, Greenwald does appear to send around $1,750 (exactly 10,000 Brazilian Reals) to an account via PayPal for the encounter.

Greenwald also released the same statement on X in Portuguese.

Greenwald left The Guardian in 2014 to co-found the left-leaning digital and opinion site The Intercept, where he was editor, until he resigned in 2020 with a tirade about how he was being censored by it. The Intercept hit back by accusing him of not understanding the role of editor and of having a tantrum. He now publishes his own newsletter and has had something of a MAGA conversion, regularly appearing on Fox News, even to bash the outlet he founded.

Greenwald’s partner David Miranda died in 2023 at age 37 after a battle with a “life-threatening illness.” Andrew Burton/Getty Images

“These millennial digital liberal outlets like The Intercept, BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post, so many of them—they think that if you’re a conservative, you’re not really a journalist,” he told Laura Ingraham in 2021.

Earlier this month, Greenwald slammed CNN journalist Jake Tapper, accusing him of hypocrisy over the promotion of his book on the cognitive health of former President Joe Biden titled Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

Greenwald said Tapper was “one of the primary people in the media, not just covering it up and denying it, but aggressively attacking and maligning the character of anyone who was raising this.”

Many people online expressed support for Greenwald in the wake of the sex tape leak.

Meanwhile, Greenwald, who is the father of two children, has vowed that the leak won’t “change my work.”

“Obviously it can be uncomfortable and unpleasant when your private behavior is made public against your will—but the only wrongdoing here is the criminal and malicious publication of the videos in an attempt to malign perceived political enemies and advance a political agenda,” wrote Greenwald in his statement.

“I will continue all the many prongs of my journalism, and pursue the causes most important to me, exactly as before.”