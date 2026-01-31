Freed Don Lemon Vows Trump’s Goons Will Never Silence Him

Politics

The former CNN anchor said he would not be discouraged from doing his job.

Journalist Don Lemon spoke out forcefully against his arrest after leaving court in Los Angeles on Friday.

Lemon, according to the Justice Department, has been charged with “conspiracy to deprive rights and interfering with First Amendment rights,” stemming from his reporting on a protest at a Minnesota church earlier this month.

Journalist Don Lemon waves outside federal court on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Don Lemon waves outside federal court on Jan. 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The former CNN anchor told gathered reporters outside federal court that he would not be discouraged from doing his job.

“I will not stop now,” Lemon, 59, said. “There is no more important time than right now for a free and independent media to shine a light and hold those in power to account. I will not be silenced.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

