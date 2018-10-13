Freed Pastor Prays for ‘Supernatural Wisdom’ for Trump

American pastor Andrew Brunson met with President Trump in the Oval Office on Saturday and prayed to God to grant the president “supernatural wisdom.” Brunson, freed after nearly two years of detention in Turkey, also commended Trump for his efforts to free him, telling the president that “you really fought for us.” Trump, who had announced Brunson’s homecoming on Friday, said negotiations for his release were “long and hard.” But he stressed that no deals were made with Turkey, with whom U.S. relations took a serious nose-dive in recent months. Trump had earlier hailed Brunson as a “great Christian who has been through such a tough experience.” He also expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter for “his help” in Brunson’s release.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10