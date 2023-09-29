Freedom Caucus Eyeing Plan to Oust McCarthy as Early as Next Week: Report
‘PALACE INTRIGUE’
Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus are planning a coup and intend to dethrone Speaker Kevin McCarthy as early as next week, four people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The newspaper reported late Thursday that the ultraconservative faction is eyeing Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the No. 3 House Republican, as McCarthy’s replacement. The caucus believes that Emmer will be more pliant and “attuned to their concerns,” the Post reported. Two insiders familiar with Emmer’s thinking said that it was unclear whether he would support McCarthy’s overthrow, or want to take up the speakership himself. “I fully support Speaker McCarthy. He knows that and I know that," Emmer told the Post in a statement. “I have zero interest in palace intrigue. End of discussion.” Making matters worse is the timing of the situation: just days before a potential government shutdown.