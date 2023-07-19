More Women Accuse French Actor-Director of Rape, Sexual Assault
MON DIEU
A prominent French actor-director already facing trial in February 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub while drunk is under investigation for a total of three complaints of rape and sexual assault, Variety reported. In June, Nicolas Bedos was placed in police custody for over 24 hours after a woman claimed he placed his hand on her crotch earlier that month. Now, an aspiring actress says the director sexually assaulted and raped her in 1999—although the rape accusation falls outside of France’s 20-year statute of limitations. Another woman who was friends with Bedos when they were teenagers accuses him of sexually assaulting her in 2017 while on a holiday. French outlet Mediapart reported that the two women know each other and decided to speak out after hearing about the nightclub allegation. An attorney for Bedos—who has previously said he does not remember the nightclub incident and called it “accidental, under the influence of drunkenness”—declined to comment to Variety.