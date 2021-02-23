French Actor Gérard Depardieu Charged With Rape: Report
ALLEGATIONS
Gérard Depardieu, the prolific and highly decorated French actor whose most famous titles include Cyrano de Bergerac, The Last Metro, and Green Card, has been charged with rape, French news agency AFP reported Tuesday, citing a judicial source.
In 2018, a 22-year-old French actress told police the then-69-year-old actor had raped her in his home in Paris, but prosecutors dropped the case due to a lack of evidence. (Depardieu denied the allegations at the time.) Now, the The Independent reports the actress has relaunched proceedings by claiming to be an “injured party.” Authorities charged Depardieu in December. In a statement to The Independent, Depardieu’s attorney said he was “was not informed” that the investigation had reopened, but called it a “non-event” and an “automatic decision” under French law.