French Anti-Vax ‘Freedom Convoy’ Breaches Paris
NON, MERCI
How do you say “Ughhh!!” in French? It appears the Canadian truckers who’ve been jamming up international trade routes in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates inspired a similar protest in France, where proof of vaccination is required to enter public spaces. Reuters reported Saturday that a French “Freedom Convoy” comprising dozens of vehicles breached central Paris to clog traffic around popular tourist spots including the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees. Authorities said that they’d halted 500 vehicles attempting to enter Paris by mid-afternoon, and arrested 14 people and issued 337 fines. Riot police, meanwhile, fought an authorized pedestrian protest with tear gas. In addition to vaccine requirements, the protesters reportedly lamented rising inflation and plummeting standards of living.