French, Canadian Citizens Among London Attack Victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian citizen was among those killed in Saturday’s attack in London. No further details were provided on the victim's identity out of respect for his family. Trudeau offered his condolences to all those affected by the attack in the London Bridge area, saying he was heartbroken over the incident. Seven people were killed and another 48 wounded late Saturday after armed attackers plowed into pedestrians before stabbing several bystanders in the area. Four French citizens were also among the wounded in the attack. French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Sunday that one of the victims is in critical condition, as French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack as “abominable and cowardly.” France has also opened its own investigation into the attack. Separately, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said two Australian citizens were “directly affected” in the attack, with at least one of them receiving treatment in a local hospital. Turnbull said authorities were still inquiring about the status of the other Australian victim. Spain's Foreign Ministry on Sunday also identified a Spaniard among the wounded, saying the man was being treated for wounds described as not serious.
