French Authorities Thwart ISIS Plot Targeting Paris Olympics
Read it at The Associated Press
An 18-year-old Chechen man, who swore allegiance to the Islamic State and allegedly planned to conduct a terrorist attack on the Paris Olympics, was arrested by French authorities on May 22. French authorities alleged that the man planned to attack the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in the city of Saint-Etienne, in Southern France, which will be hosting some soccer events for the Olympics, according to the Associated Press. The identity of the man is being withheld pending the investigation, but preliminary charges were brought against him on Friday. The man allegedly wanted “to die and become a martyr,” according to a statement put out by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.