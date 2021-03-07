French Billionaire Olivier Dassault Killed in Helicopter Crash
EN MEMOIRE
Conservative MP and billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed in a helicopter crash late Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Twitter. Dassault, 69, was elected to France's lower house of parliament in 2002. He was the oldest son of late industrialist Serge Dassault, who owned Le Figaro newspaper and was CEO of Dassault, a conglomerate which, among other things, manufactures Dassault jet fighters. His family wealth placed him 361st on the 2020 Forbes rich list, alongside his three siblings. “Olivier Dassault loved France,” Macron said in his tweet. “Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts to his family and loved ones.”