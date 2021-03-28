CHEAT SHEET
French Bulldog Puppy Returned After Another Gunpoint Robbery in L.A.
Seven, a five-month-old French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Los Angeles last week, was found safe and has been returned to its owners, reports the Associated Press. The family posted a $12,000 reward for the puppy, which was taken by two robbers—one of them armed—outside a Target store in Hollywood. It is the latest dognapping in a series of thefts targeting French bulldogs, including two that belonged to Lady Gaga. The singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest during that incident, but survived. Meanwhile, earlier this month, two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a French bulldog in Redondo Beach, an L.A. suburb.