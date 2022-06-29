French Court Finds 19 Men Guilty for 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack

CHEAT SHEET
After a high-profile trial that spanned nine months, a French court has convicted 19 men of terrorism offenses for the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130 people. The attack, carried out by the Islamic State, targeted Parisian cafes, the Bataclan theater, and France’s national stadium. Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect and only surviving member of the 10-person attack team, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise as well as other charges. He was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole, which is the harshest penalty in French law. Most of the other suspects allegedly helped manufacture fake identities, transport the attack team, or provide resources to the attackers.