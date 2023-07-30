Daredevil Known for Skyscraper Climbs Dies After Fall From Tower: Report
TERRIFYING
A French man known for death-defying stunts has died after falling from a high-rise residential building in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported. Remi Lucidi had climbed a number of similar structures around the world and police are investigating whether Lucidi was attempting to do the same when he died, according to the outlet. Lucidi, who goes by the name “Remi Enigma” on social media, had posted a photo from Times Square in Causeway Bay captioned “Hong Kong” just days before his death. The South China Morning Post reports he was last seen alive “knocking on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday.” The knocking subsequently scared a domestic helper inside who called police when she saw a man outside the window. He fell off the building before officers arrived and was confirmed dead at the scene, with authorities finding a sports camera on his body. In one of his last photos, he writes, “Life is too short to chase unicorns.”