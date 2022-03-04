Russian Elites Won’t Be Shopping at Chanel Anymore

CHEAT SHEET
French fashion giants LVMH, Hermes, Kering, and Chanel are suspending business operations in Russia as the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its tenth day, the BBC reported. The firms announced Friday that they will be closing their shops in the country, following pleas from Ukraine’s business sector for luxury brands to stand united with Kyiv. In an interview with the BBC, Marusya Koval, a top Ukrainian department store executive, said the companies must “choose humanity over monetary gain,” lamenting that simply offering platitudes on social media “won’t help us to stop the war.”