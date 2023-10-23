French Intelligence Suspects Russia Is Behind Bedbug Hysteria
‘FORGERY’
After widespread reports of increased bedbug infestations in France, the country’s intelligence services are now considering whether Russia had a hand in causing the panic. According to RMC radio, French agents claim that Russia may have proliferated false “dopplegänger” stories on social media disguised as articles from well-established French news publications. The Telegraph reported that Agence France Presse, an international news agency, found one news item from the regional newspaper La Montagne that has now been labeled a “forgery.” It stated some insecticides had become unavailable due to sanctions on Russian chemicals. AFP also uncovered an article asserting that the spread of bedbugs was caused by Ukrainian refugees. According to the French foreign ministry, up to 355 outlets have been targeted with bedbug stories at a time when the nation is gearing up to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.