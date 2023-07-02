French Mayor’s Family Attacked as Riots Sweep France

CHEAT SHEET
A French mayor’s home was raided and his wife injured by rioters on Sunday as a wave of riots took over the country following a police killing of a French teenager, according to Reuters. L'Hay-les-Roses Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun, who presides over a small suburb of Paris, was at the town hall when the rioters hit his home early Sunday with a car as his wife and children slept—all before lighting the car ablaze. The family rushed to escape out of the backyard as they were targeted by fireworks, according to Reuters. Jeanbrun’s wife was forced to get surgery for a broken leg, Jeanbrun told the country’s prime minister. “While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children were hurt,” he said.