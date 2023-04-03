CHEAT SHEET
French Minister Faces Backlash After Posing for Playboy Cover
Oh Là Là!
Government minister Marlene Schiappa is facing criticism from her colleagues after she appeared on the April cover of Playboy magazine’s French edition. The photoshoot accompanied a 12-page interview about gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights with Schippa, who became the country’s first Gender Equality Minister in 2017. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne reportedly told Schiappa that her Playboy appearance “wasn’t appropriate, especially during this period,” a source close to Borne told BFMTW. France is currently in the midst of nationwide protests after the government pushed ahead with their controversial decision to raise the state pension age.