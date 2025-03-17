French Politician Demands U.S. Return the Statue of Liberty
AU REVOIR!
A French politician has demanded that the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty while accusing the Trump administration of siding “with the tyrants.” The figure, which represents freedom, hope, and the spirit of democracy, was given by France to the U.S. in October 1886. But Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament, feels that America has reneged on the values that led to the statue being gifted. “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” he said at a convention of his center-left party, Place Publique, Sunday. “We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,” Glucksmann added.
