Politics

France’s Macron Brutally Fact Checks Trump to His Face

YOU TELL ’EM

The exchange went instantly viral.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Emmanuel Macron
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsWatch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Rages at Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow in Unhinged ‘MSDNC’ Rant
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsJames Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsMusk Lashes Out at Pentagon Critic Who Ridiculed His Ultimatum to Federal Workers
Will Neal