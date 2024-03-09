French President Macron Finally Addresses Rumors That His Wife Is Transgender
‘FALSE AND FABRICATED’
French President Emmanuel Macron finally addressed transphobic rumors circulating about his wife Brigitte on Friday, dismissing conspiracies that she was assigned male at birth, according to The Daily Mail. Macron addressed the rumors at a ceremony held after signing new protections for abortion into the French constitution. “The worst thing is the false information and fabricated scenarios,” said Macron. “People eventually believe them and disturb you, even in your intimacy.” He denied the rumor, and said it was a case of the typical misogyny women experience on the internet. The rumors first began circulating from two women, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, who appeared in French court last summer, and were both fined for defamation. Last month, Macron’s step-daughter Tiphiane Auzière reignited some of the speculation about her mother when she discussed the rumors in an interview with Paris Match. “I have concerns about the level of society when I hear what is circulating on social networks about my mother being a man,” she said. The couple married in 2007, after meeting while Macron was her student in secondary school.