Professor Investigated After Awarding Himself Fake Nobel-Style Prize

A “looksmaxxing” influencer who fired a dozen rounds at an alligator from a livestreamed airboat ride through the Everglades has been hit with criminal charges in Florida. Clavicular—real name Braden Eric Peters, 20—leads a manosphere subculture whose adherents chase chiseled looks through cosmetic surgery, unproven supplements, and steroids, broadcasting their every move to legions of online disciples. His Kick channel alone has more than 300,000 followers. Peters was charged on April 29 with the misdemeanor of unlawfully firing a gun in public. His defense lawyers, Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman, insist their client had been “following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” the New York Times reported. Peters wasn’t charged with harming the gator itself, which authorities suspect may already have been dead by the time he opened fire on March 26 inside a state nature preserve west of Miami, the newspaper said. Two fellow streamers along for the ride were also charged. They were Andrew Morales, 22, who calls himself “Cuban Tarzan,” and Yabdiel Annibal Cotto Torres, 26, known to his audience as “Baby Alien.” Peters, due in Miami-Dade County Court on May 20, was hospitalized last month after appearing to overdose during another livestream.
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- 1Manosphere Clown Charged After Alligator Shooting LivestreamPOND LIFEClavicular fired a dozen rounds at a gator from an Everglades airboat for clicks.
- 2Professor Probed After Giving Himself Fake Nobel-Style PrizeTRUMP-ESQUEFlorent Montaclair invented a bogus learned society just to decorate himself.
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- 3Surgeon ‘Traumatized’ After His Mistake Killed a PatientHAUNTEDThomas Shaknovsky says he will spend the rest of his life carrying the “hurt.”
- 4James Cameron Sued by Actress Over Character in BlockbusterLOOKALIKEAt issue is the main character’s face.
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- 5Rudy Giuliani’s Spokesperson Gives Update on His HealthHEALTH UPDATEThe former New York mayor was hospitalized with pneumonia in critical condition.
- 6Massive Search Effort to Find Missing U.S. Soldiers RevealedMIAThe two American soldiers have been missing for five days.
- 7Kristin Smart Case Takes Dramatic Turn Decades After MurderUNFINISHED BUSINESSThe body of 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart still has not been found nearly 30 years later.
- 8American Drowns During Island Cruise VacationPRIVATE ISLANDAn American passenger’s vacation took a dark turn.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Rat Virus Crisis Spreads to New CountryPLAGUEA French national is the latest to contract the hantavirus as health authorities scramble to contain the crisis.
- 10Priscilla Presley Reveals Family Fallout After TragedySEPARATE WAYSPriscilla Presley explained the shifting dynamics as her family grieved Lisa Marie Presley’s death.
Professor Investigated After Awarding Himself Fake Nobel-Style Prize
A professor has been accused of pulling a stunt straight from Donald Trump’s playbook for inventing a Nobel-style prize and giving it to himself. Frenchman Florent Montaclair, who taught at a university in eastern France for two decades, dreamed up the Gold Medal of Philology and a bogus learned society to hand it out, the BBC reported. His 2016 coronation took place inside the National Assembly in Paris, with government ministers and genuine Nobel winners in attendance. Prosecutor Paul-Edouard Lallois told the broadcaster: “It’s such an unlikely tale, it could be out of a film.” The ruse only collapsed last year when a colleague realized Montaclair was about to lead a discussion on misinformation. Before then, he had even bestowed an honorary version of the medal on MIT linguist Noam Chomsky, then 88, at a Brussels ceremony. He also listed a Ph.D. from a Delaware university that does not exist. When police searched his home in February, Montaclair admitted he had spent about $300 at a jeweler on the medal itself, telling officers: “It’s not a con. It’s an attempt to set up a new distinction in the world of academia—an attempt that failed.” He has been suspended indefinitely. Trump, 79, was given a made-up award by FIFA and lapped it up after being snubbed for the actual Nobel Peace Prize—which he had spent years insisting he deserved. When the Nobel committee handed the 2025 prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado instead, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino stepped in to soothe the president’s bruised ego with the “inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.” Trump accepted the bauble while moaning that Norway had “screwed” him.
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A Florida doctor whose bizarre operating room error led to the death of a patient said he spends every day haunted by his mistake. Thomas Shaknovsky accidentally removed William Bryan’s liver instead of his spleen while operating on the 70-year-old in August 2024. “That was an incredibly unfortunate event that I regret deeply, and I’m forever traumatized by it and hurt by it,” Shaknovsky said in a November deposition, obtained Thursday by NBC. “I can’t explain to you what it’s like for a surgeon to lose a patient on a table and how demoralizing it is and how devastating it is,” he went on. “It’s a devastating thing, which I will have to live with the rest of my life.” Shaknovsky added he thinks “every single day” about the incident, which took place when Bryan’s heart stopped after he started bleeding profusely on the operating table. Shaknovsky made to remove Bryan’s spleen in his search for the source of the bleed but in the confusion wound up removing the man’s liver instead. He is currently facing manslaughter charges and if convicted would spend 15 years in prison.
Superstar director James Cameron is facing a lawsuit claiming he based a key character in the billion-dollar Avatar franchise on a teenage actor without her permission. In the complaint, which also names The Walt Disney Company, actress Q’orianka Kilcher said the issue arose after she appeared as Pocahontas in the 2005 film The New World, alongside Colin Farrell and Christian Bale. Kilcher, who is Native Peruvian, alleges that Cameron extracted her facial features from a photograph of her in the movie published in the L.A. Times. The suit claims he directed his design team to use it as the basis for the character Neytiri in Avatar. The filing states, “Plaintiff never consented to Defendants’ use of her likeness, either in Avatar or in any related product or promotion.” Neytiri is the lead heroine in the franchise and is portrayed by Zoe Saldana. The lawsuit says the use of her facial features is “a literal transplant of a real teenager’s facial structure into a blockbuster movie character.” The first Avatar movie was released in 2009. The three movies have made over $6 billion combined. The suit also says Kilcher had no idea her face was Cameron’s muse until she met him in 2010. Cameron told Kilcher he had a gift for her—a framed sketch of Neytiri drawn and signed by him. It included a handwritten note that read: “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.” Arnold P. Peter, Kilcher’s lead counsel, said Cameron’s tactics were “not inspiration, it was extraction.” Kilcher is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, disgorgement of profits attributable to the use of her likeness, injunctive relief and corrective public disclosure. The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Cameron and Walt Disney for comment.
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Rudy Giuliani has been moved out of the intensive care unit after being hospitalized in critical condition and receiving his last rites. The former New York mayor, 81, “will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital,” his spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement. Goodman had revealed Sunday evening that Giuliani had been hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” at a Florida hospital. Goodman declined to comment further when contacted by the Daily Beast. Giuliani’s nurse-cum-girlfriend Maria Ryan later told Fox News that a Catholic priest was summoned that day to perform last rites, but that his condition had since improved enough that he had been removed from the ventilator and was breathing independently. The Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks left Giuliani with lasting health complications that exacerbated his pneumonia, according to Goodman. Hailed as “America’s Mayor” in the aftermath of the terror attacks, Giuliani went on to serve as a close adviser to President Donald Trump during his first term and has been a major voice amplifying false claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from Trump. In a Truth Social post, the president offered well-wishes for his former lawyer before immediately seeking to blame Democrats for Giuliani’s illness.
Over 600 military personnel from multiple countries are searching for two U.S. soldiers who went missing in Morocco five days ago, during joint military exercises. It is believed they may have fallen into the ocean during a recreational hike near the Cap Draa training area outside Tan-Tan, a coastal city in southwestern Morocco. The search for the officers includes helicopters, naval vessels, divers, aircraft and unmanned aerial systems. Military members from the U.S., Morocco and other African Lion participants are involved in the search, which has covered more than 45 square kilometers of coastal and open ocean area, a U.S. defense official told The Associated Press. The official, who remained anonymous as they were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter, stated, “Our two soldiers and their families remain our absolute priority.” Video released by the Moroccan Navy on Wednesday showed military divers searching in caves and even canine crews coming the rocky shoreline for the missing soldiers, according to the Associated Press. It comes as the U.S-led African Lion 26 U.S. military exercise neared its conclusion. The exercise launched in April and spread across Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. Comprised of over 7,000 personnel from over 30 nations, it is due to end on Friday.
The mother of convicted killer Paul Flores was hit with a new search warrant nearly three decades after the disappearance of Kristin Smart. Authorities searched Susan Flores’ Arroyo Grande home on Wednesday as part of what investigators described as an ongoing effort tied to the case. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Smart, a 19-year-old student at California Polytechnic State University, vanished in 1996 after attending an off-campus party. Her body has never been recovered. Despite Flores’ 2022 conviction, officials say the investigation remains active because locating Smart’s remains is still the top priority. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow told the New York Post that authorities will use “every lawful tool available” to bring Smart home and support her family. Dow added that his office is continuing to work alongside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to fulfill their “shared commitment” to the Smart family. Flores is currently serving a sentence of 25 years to life for first-degree murder and has continued to maintain his innocence.
A cruise vacation in paradise took a tragic turn when an American man drowned. Police said an 83-year-old man died in an apparent drowning incident in Great Stirrup Cay, a private island in the Bahamas owned by the Norwegian Cruise Line. The tragedy occurred Sunday afternoon while the man was snorkeling, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. CruiseMapper data showed that the Norwegian Getaway ship docked on the island at 8 a.m. on May 3 and disembarked at 5 p.m. as part of a three-day trip. The victim’s son told police that he separated from his father when they were both in the water. The son later noticed that his father’s snorkel mask had come off and that his dad no longer appeared to be moving, according to police. “We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests who became unresponsive while snorkeling in the ocean,” Norwegian said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Our medical team and local emergency responders provided immediate assistance. Unfortunately, the guest was unable to be revived. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
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A person from France has just fallen ill with hantavirus despite never stepping foot on the cruise liner where the current outbreak began. The individual was apparently diagnosed with the rodent-borne virus after taking a flight alongside someone with the disease, marking the first confirmed infection in someone with no direct connection to the MV Hondius. Three further patients have been evacuated for treatment elsewhere, including a British medic from the ship, a sailor of Dutch nationality, and one German guest. World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has said the trio is currently “on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.” Another person has been hospitalized in Zurich, where authorities insist there is “no risk to the Swiss public.” The pathogen behind the outbreak, dubbed the Andes virus, stands alone among hantaviruses for its ability to spread between humans, with a mortality rate that may reach 40 percent. A Dutch woman aged 69 left the vessel at Saint Helena, flew onward to Johannesburg, and died there—potentially exposing as many as 114 fellow travelers.
Priscilla Presley, 80, is opening up about how tragedy reshaped her family after the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Speaking on Saturday at an event at Westgate International Theater in Las Vegas alongside son Navarone Garibaldi, Presley said Lisa Marie’s death at 54 “separated” the family, turning once-normal gatherings like shared meals into something far more complicated. Lisa Marie died from a bowel obstruction caused by complications from bariatric surgery in 2023. Presley got into a legal fight with her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, after Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023. Presley contested a 2016 amendment that removed her as a trustee and installed Keough as the sole manager of Lisa Marie’s estate. They settled the case in August 2023. Garibaldi, however, said he believes the fractures started earlier—with the 2020 death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at 27. “You would think that would be something that should bring everybody together, that somehow separated us further,” he said, explaining that grief pushed family members in different directions and fueled blame and resentment. But Garibaldi, 39, said Lisa Marie’s death ultimately had the opposite effect. The family, he explained, has since grown “closer together” and slowly begun letting go of some of the pain and tension that had divided them for years.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988