    French Protesters Storm Louis Vuitton Headquarters in Paris

    FASHION STATEMENT

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    French SNCF workers, members of French CGT and Sud Rail labour unions enter the headquarters of luxury retailer Louis Vuitton during a demonstration in Paris.

    Bart Biesemans/Reuters

    Striking railway workers in France stormed into the Paris headquarters of Louis Vuitton on Thursday. Video of the unauthorized entry shows demonstrators waving red flares and flags as they pushed their way into the office of LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate that owns the fashion label. The protest is part of widespread demonstrations across France against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed plan to raise the French retirement age to 64 from 62. Furious strikers raided the building the day after shares in LVMH—the company owned by Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man—rocketed to an all-time high. “If Macron wants to find money to finance the pension system, he should come here to find it,” union leader Fabien Villedieu told BFMTV outside the company’s headquarters.

