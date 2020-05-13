Serial-Killer Expert Admits He Invented His ‘Murdered’ Wife
Stéphane Bourgoin, France’s renowned expert on serial killers who has sold millions of copies of his books, has admitted to being a serial liar about his past, saying that “my lies have weighed me down.” Bourgoin, who authored more than 40 books about serial killers and has lectured police on his expertise, was exposed after an investigation by the 4ème Oeil Corporation accused him of lying about key details in his past. The expert admitted to the French press that his wife Eileen, who he claimed was murdered by a serial killer in 1976, never existed. “All these lies are absolutely ridiculous, because if we objectively take stock of my work, I think it was enough in itself,” Bourgoin told Le Figaro. He also said he fabricated his training at an FBI base in Virginia, and he lied about interviewing more than 70 murderers including Charles Manson and Ted Bundy. “I completely admit my faults. I am ashamed to have lied, to have concealed things,” Bourgoin told Le Parisien on Tuesday. “It was bullshit that I took on.”