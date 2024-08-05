French Vaulter Offered $250K to Flaunt His Infamous Olympic ‘Bulge’

Anthony Ammirati, a pole vaulter for Team France, went viral Saturday after his privates knocked down his crossbar while competing, dashing his Olympic aspirations. Now, a porn company is offering him big bucks.

According to a letter obtained by TMZ Sports, CamSoda is willing to shell out $250,000 if Ammirati shows his member on camera.

“If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt...As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course,” the company’s vice president, Daryn Parker, wrote in the letter.

This isn’t the first time the company has tried to milk a viral moment. According to TMZ, in 2023, CamSoda offered Instagram model and Bad Girls Club star Morgan Osman $25,000 to undress after she was caught on camera freaking out on an American Airlines flight.

While the “pole” incident landed the Olympian in 12th place, it lit social media ablaze with memes. While Ammirati has been very tight-lipped about the bulge situation, he did speak to the French Athletics Federation about his lackluster performance.

“It’s a big disappointment…I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session,” Ammirati said.

“I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault,” Ammirati said…The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there,” he added.

Ammirati has yet to respond to CamSoda's offer.