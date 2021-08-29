CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
French Woman Arrested for Stealing Jewelry Off Corpses
GOLD DIGGER
Read it at BBC
A 60-year-old woman was arrested for stealing jewelry off corpses in northern France after a mourning family notified authorities that she had attended the wake of their relative. The woman, who has not been named publicly, lived near a funeral parlor in the town of Lievin, and police found a stack of death notices and jewelry when searching her home, the BBC reports. The family who notified police said their relative’s necklace, ring and earrings had vanished after an open-casket wake the evening before the funeral. When they returned to retrieve the jewelry before burial, they notified authorities. Police say the woman also had access codes to various rooms of the funeral parlor. She will face trial in 2022.