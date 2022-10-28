Frenzy to Buy Joan Didion’s Belongings—Even a Paper Clip

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
An auction house set to sell off late writer Joan Didion’s belongings says it’s been swamped with calls from fans desperate to buy something—even a paper clip. The New York Times reports that the Nov. 16 sale at Stair Galleries in upstate New York will feature items both mundane and iconic: blank notebooks that might go for just $100 to the author’s signature sunglasses, her writing desk, and a rattan chair where she was often photographed. The auction even includes the drop-leaf dining table where her husband John Gregory Dunne suffered a fatal heart attack in 2003, 18 years before she died of Parkinson’s disease.