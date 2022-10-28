CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Frenzy to Buy Joan Didion’s Belongings—Even a Paper Clip

    ON THE BLOCK

    Willie Anderson/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

    An auction house set to sell off late writer Joan Didion’s belongings says it’s been swamped with calls from fans desperate to buy something—even a paper clip. The New York Times reports that the Nov. 16 sale at Stair Galleries in upstate New York will feature items both mundane and iconic: blank notebooks that might go for just $100 to the author’s signature sunglasses, her writing desk, and a rattan chair where she was often photographed. The auction even includes the drop-leaf dining table where her husband John Gregory Dunne suffered a fatal heart attack in 2003, 18 years before she died of Parkinson’s disease.

    Read it at The New York Times