Fresh Allegations Surface Against Philip Roth Biographer Blake Bailey
Over a dozen people are now alleging that author Blake Bailey sexually assaulted and harassed four women during his time spent teaching writing at Old Dominion University. One accuser alleged that Bailey harassed her for two years before she finally held a knife to his throat when he cornered her in a mailroom. The Virginian-Pilot cited 13 other witnesses and alleged victims who gave similar accounts, including five women who say they approached ODU administrators with claims that they had personally experienced harassment, or seen Bailey harass others. However, ODU has denied that all but one of the alleged reports was ever made. Bailey has also denied the allegations. The biographer made headlines in April, when his Philip Roth biography was dumped by its publisher following a separate round of accusations.