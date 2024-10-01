Get High Quality Food Delivered Straight From the Source With $50 Off FreshDirect
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As winter arrives with shorter days and colder temperatures, grocery shopping can start to feel like even more of a chore. Finding the time and motivation to visit the store and stock up on fresh, high-quality products instead of takeout or delivery isn’t always easy—but FreshDirect’s online grocery delivery service offers a reliable, easy-to-use alternative. Unlike other grocery delivery services, FreshDirect is more than just a typical retailer. The brand partners directly with farmers, fisheries, and other local food producers to deliver fresh, nutritious products straight from the source.
With an emphasis on farm-fresh produce, humanely raised meats, and sustainable practices, FreshDirect helps to ensure superior quality without needing to compromise on value or convenience. The service is currently available for customers across the Tri-State area, including the New York City metro area, Long Island, Westchester, and select areas of neighboring states. If you haven’t tried FreshDirect before, now is the perfect time. Use the code NEW50 at checkout to score $50 off your first purchase (minimum order of $99).