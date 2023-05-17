Stock Your Fridge With AAPI-Owned Food Brands This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Pho-nomenal
Discover exciting Asian flavors from AAPI-owned and operated food brands during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with FreshDirect.
This delectable treat bears a striking resemblance to a fried chicken drumstick but holds a delicious secret within. Encased in a crispy coating of white chocolate and crushed corn flakes, you'll discover a delightful combination of waffle ice cream and a tantalizing chocolate-covered cookie "bone."
Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream Bar
Transform your meals from ordinary to extraordinary with this spicy and crunchy chili oil. An incredible blend of spices and chilies, meticulously handcrafted with care, delivers a delightful crunch that adds texture and kick to every bite. Use it to spice up stir-fries, grilled meats, and veggies.
Momofuku Chili Crunch
These delectable little cubes of tofu are packed with protein and marinated in a North African-inspired harissa sauce — a fragrant and fiery blend of caraway seeds, garlic, chili peppers, and coriander. The result? A spicy, complex masterpiece that will leave you craving another bite.
Hodo Foods Organic Tofu Cubes, Spicy Harissa
