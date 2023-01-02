Knock Out Your Entire Grocery List Without Leaving Your Home
Ding-Dong
Imagine how much time you waste going to the grocery store, searching the aisles, and waiting in line behind someone who CLEARLY has more items than allowed for the express lane. FreshDirect makes shopping for groceries a breeze with its wide selection of essentials (sourced directly from farmers, fishermen, and other producers), easy ordering via its mobile app, and flexible delivery times. On top of everyday produce, you can find other top-rated items like snacks, sauces, and even prepared meals.
There is no monthly fee or long-term commitment to worry about either. All you need to do is hit the order minimum (generally around $30) and pay a small delivery fee. You have the option to sign up for DeliveryPass ($80 for six months or $130 for a year) to unlock unlimited free deliveries and the ability to reserve a time slot up to a week in advance or to make a standing weekly reservation. Enough of the appetizers, now on to the main course.
Made using traditional fermentation methods, this chili sauce has an enticing flavor profile and strikes the right balance of hot, savory, and sweet. It's an excellent marinade for a stir fry.
Gochujang Fermented Chili Sauce (13 oz.)
Everyone needs a tasty and guilt-free afternoon pick-me-up like these dates. They're vegan, sweet, and rolled in coconut flakes.
Organic Mini Medjool Dates, Cacao Coconut (10 oz.)
These almonds are fried in sunflower oil and sprinkled with sea salt for a satisfying crunchy-sweet bite.
Marcona Almonds, Sea Salt (4 oz.)
Ready to eat right out of the box, this California sushi roll is topped with cucumbers, avocado, and strips of salmon.
Living Color Roll (8.9 oz)
