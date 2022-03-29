CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
California Detective Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder at Police Headquarters
DEVELOPING
Read it at KSEE
The Fresno, California, police department confirmed that a detective shot and killed a man who’d allegedly broken into police headquarters and attacked the cop in his office. The suspect walked into headquarters without permission and made his way to the detective’s office, where he didn’t have an appointment, Chief Paco Balderrama said at a press conference Tuesday. The suspect then attacked the officer, leaving cuts on the his head and neck, before the detective shot him at least once, Balderrama said. The suspect was confirmed dead at the scene. It is unknown if the suspect had a weapon or what his motive was, but the incident is under investigation. “The officer did what he had to do to protect his own life,” Balderrama said.