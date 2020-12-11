‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

Read it at Variety
Actor Tommy Lister died on Thursday, days after cancelling filming on a project due to what appeared to be COVID-19 symptoms, his manager said. Lister, 62, was found at his Marina del Rey apartment. “He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant,” his manager, Cindy Cowan, told Variety. Lister was known as “Tiny,” although he was 6 feet 5 inches tall. The actor appeared in the movies Friday, The Fifth Element, and Austin Powers Goldmember, among many others. He was blind in one eye and also a professional wrestler. No official cause of death has been shared yet.