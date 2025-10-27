‘Friday Night Lights’ Star, 58, Gets Engaged to Producer

Connie Britton and producer David Windsor are set to tie the knot. The Friday Night Lights star, 58, is engaged to her partner of six years, PEOPLE magazine reported Sunday. Photographs taken at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday showed Britton wearing a ring on her left hand as she kissed Windsor. Britton previously told SiriusXM that they met in 2019 through a mutual friend’s birthday party in a moment that she would “never forget.” “I’m talking to my friend, and he looks past me, and he sees David across the room, and he is like, ‘There’s someone here you have to meet,’” she said. “I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to meet him!’” In March, the Emmy-nominated actress opened up about her relationship to Parade: “What I was really looking for was a partnership where there’s constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other,” she said. “It’s not just like, ‘Oh, I found true love.’ It’s that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing.”