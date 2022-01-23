“Friday Night Lights” Star Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication

CHEAT SHEET
    In his latest run-in involving alcohol and the law, “Friday Night Lights” star Garrett Hedlund was arrested on Saturday night for public intoxication in Tennessee. The arrest comes one day after it became public that Hedlund and partner Emma Roberts broke up after almost three years of dating; the pair have a young son together. It was also recently revealed that the actor is being sued for allegedly driving drunk in January 2020, passing out, and crashing head-on into a car being driven by a woman and her three children. He’s still on probation for the DUI charge he received that night. His latest arrest could be a potential violation of that probation.

