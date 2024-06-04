Actor Erich Anderson, best known for his roles as Rob Dier in Friday the 13th and Dr. Edward Porter in Felicity, died at age 67 on Saturday morning after battling cancer.

Anderson was remembered by his wife, Saxon Trainor, and brother, Michael O’Malley in an Instagram post for being “a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook” and a successful actor.

“He was a magnificent part of the world. I loved him. I wish you’d known him, there was no one like him,” Felicity co-star Eve Gordon wrote on Instagram. “After JJ and Matt on Felicity made us get divorced, I saw him less on set, but was always happy when we found each other in LA, we’d hang out and talk for hours. He was so smart.”

Fans wrote heartfelt messages under Gordon and Trainor’s posts, reminiscing on Anderson’s life.

“I adore Felicity so much, you and Erich both did masterful things both together and apart on the show. May the best and funniest bits of him continue to live on in everyone he loved,” one fan wrote to Gordon.