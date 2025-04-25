‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Knots Landing’ Actress Dies at 63

Lar Park Lincoln, the celebrated actress who starred in Knots Landing and Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, has passed away at 63. Lincoln battled breast cancer for years before her death. She had a 45-year career and according to the Dallas-based company she founded, the Actors Audition Studios, “left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.” She was born in Dallas in 1961 and starred in a number of films and television shows throughout her life including Children of the Night, Heart of the City, Outlaws, and Highway to Heaven. Her big break came in 1987 when she was cast as Linda Fairgate in the CBS soap opera Knot’s Landing. She was passionate about helping young actors make their way in Hollywood and wrote the book Get Started, Not Scammed in 2008. Her late husband passed away from cancer at only 43 but she is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.

New York Post