Friend: Ketamine Queen Was ‘Carefree’ After Matthew Perry’s Death
‘NO BIG DEAL’
A friend of Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles,” told the New York Post that she “didn’t have a worry in the world,” in the months after she allegedly sold actor Matthew Perry’s assistant a fatal dose of ketamine. “If anything, she became more social in the past few months,” a friend of Sangha’s told the Post, adding that “she seemed carefree.” Beyond being “always up for parties or dinner,” Sangha also, reportedly, “talked about getting a new dog.” “She put on a brave face, considering what she knew was coming. She acted like it was no big deal at all,” the friend added. Sangha was indicted on Thursday, one of five who has been charged in connected with Perry’s death. Sangha allegedly supplied, Erik Fleming, who worked as intermediary to Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, with 50 vials of the drug and a ketamine lollipop in October. Iwamasa allegedly administered the fatal dose to Perry and at least 27 more within the five days before Perry died. Sangha’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo in an interview on Friday of Perry’s death, “just because it’s a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s criminal.”